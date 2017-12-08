AgentBrokerage

Nearly 90,000 homes at risk in fire-torn SoCal, CoreLogic estimates

Reconstruction costs expected to be around $27.7 billion
by Staff Writer
Today 4:12 P.M.

Devastating wildfires continue to rip through Southern California with no end in sight, threatening thousands of properties across the region.

CoreLogic put the total number of homes at risk from the largest fires — Thomas (Ventura county), Rye (Sylmar), and Creek (Santa Clarita) — at 86,242 homes.

The reconstruction cost of the 86,000-plus homes is expected to be around $27.7 billion, according to the company’s hazard risk analysis.

Of those homes at risk, 13,526 homes, or 16 percent, fall into the “high” and “extreme” categories, with 84 percent categorized as being in “low” or “moderate” danger, according to the analysis. However, as experience has found with wildfire, flames can easily spread to adjacent properties.

This risk analysis did not include the latest fire in northern San Diego county, the Lilac fire, which was moving apace today, covering at least 4,100 acres and zero percent contained. It has already destroyed more than 80 structures, and residents in the towns of Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall and Vista were being warned to stay alert for evacuation.

The largest and most lethal fire remains the Thomas fire in Ventura county, which stretches from Santa Paula to the coast over 132,000 acres. As of this morning, it was only 10 percent contained.

The fires come on the heels of a brutal firestorm that overtook the North San Francisco Bay in October and ravaged areas of Sonoma and Napa counties.

