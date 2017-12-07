As devastating wildfires continue to rage throughout Southern California and around Los Angeles this week, residents are evacuating their homes in droves. If you’re looking for ways to help, Lifehacker and the San Luis Obispo Tribune have lists of aid resources.

Reports indicate that 200,000 or more people are under evacuation orders, and among them are well-known figures in U.S. media, entertainment, and the arts who call Southern California home. Many more people who aren’t public figures have been impacted, including those with far fewer financial means to recover from such a natural disaster, as Inman has reported.

But several celebrities have used their large online platforms to share how the fires were affecting them, and local media has reported on a number of such properties being damaged or at risk as well. Here is a rundown of notable figures in the arts and entertainment who have reportedly had to leave their homes due to the fast-moving natural disaster.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend reported evacuating their $14 million Beverly Hills home, which was previously owned by Rihanna, on Twitter.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom, Bel Air home, which is currently on the market for $7 million (or for rent for $50,000), is also in the danger zone, but the family is reportedly keeping an eye on the situation from the safety of their Encino home.

Eva Longoria’s private Hollywood Hills compound, which she purchased in 2015 from Tom Cruise for $11.4 million and put back on the market mid-November, is dangerously close to the fire.

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Adrienne Maloof reported evacuating her glamorous home in L.A.

Other celebrities whose homes are reportedly near danger are Gwyneth Paltrow, Reese Witherspoon, Heidi Klum, Lisa Vanderpump, Jennifer Aniston, Elon Musk, Beyonce and Jay-Z, Harrison Ford, Jennifer Garner, Chelsea Handler, Ariana Grande’s family, Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall (from their Moraga Vineyard), Paris Hilton, Lea Michele, Jennifer Tilly, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, and Maria Shriver, as well as Johnny Cash’s pre-fame home in Casitas Springs.

This is by no means a comprehensive list. And of course, as mentioned above, there are literally hundreds of thousands of people whose homes have been damaged, destroyed, or otherwise put at risk and who don’t receive nearly as much attention from the media. Keep them in mind and if you’re looking for ways to help those in need from the fires, check out the guides to aid opportunities assembled by Lifehacker and the San Luis Obispo Tribune.

