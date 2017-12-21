In a nod to brokers, two Colorado multiple listing services have inked a deal to share real estate listing data. Information and Real Estate Services (IRES) in Northern Colorado and the Pikes Peak Association of Realtors began sharing active and sold listings on Monday through a free tool called RPR View from National Association of Realtors subsidiary Realtors Property Resource. RPR View allows Realtor-affiliated MLSs to make on- and off-market listings viewable to Realtor subscribers of other MLSs or to all Realtors nationally, at the MLSs' discretion. Earlier this year, large real estate brokers in Colorado's Front Range region called for IRES, PPAR and the state's largest MLS, REcolorado, to merge. REcolorado and IRES took up the call, but Colorado Springs-based PPAR declined to participate in merger talks, saying doing so was "not practical." Brokers also called for the three MLSs to share listing data in advance of a merger -- a request that PPAR and IRES are partial...