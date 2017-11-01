Who is actually building RPR’s tech?

Every year, the National Association of Realtors pours ever-more millions of its members' dues into a for-profit subsidiary that has never produced a profit and which 88 percent of its members don't use regularly. By the end of this year, that subsidiary -- Realtors Property Resource (RPR) -- will have inhaled nearly $180 million since its inception. Where exactly does that money go? According to NAR, "the vast majority of RPR’s budget is devoted to technology to create, manage and grow" its property information database. But who is building that technology? An Inman investigation has found that -- for the most part, it's not RPR. The company has 85 employees, about 20 of which are devoted to tech. But few of those people are software developers or engineers -- the "coders" that bring RPR's software into being. From their LinkedIn profiles, most appear to be project managers and analysts. Inman has found that the developers who work for RPR are nearly all independent cont...