More and more multiple listing services (MLSs) are listening to the drumbeat of consolidation nationwide. The latest is the Carolina Multiple Listing Services, Inc. (CarolinaMLS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Charlotte Regional Realtor Association, which will acquire the North Carolina Mountains MLS (NCMMLS) on January 1, 2018. The acquisition is the result of a two-year collaboration between the two MLSs. CarolinaMLS, which has about 11,500 subscribers, has provided the more than 3,000 subscribers of the NC Mountains MLS with core MLS services, training and support as a wholesale vendor since October 2015. NCMMLS is based in the Asheville area on the Blue Ridge Mountains. "NCMMLS, being forward thinking, saw an opportunity for our members to have access to expanded technology and resources with CarolinaMLS. Thus, we began with a vendor relationship which successfully evolved into consolidation," Dave Noyes, NCMMLS's president, told Inman via email. ...