3 ways to raise the bar for real estate social media in 2018

Far too often we think of social media in the same way that we thought about the cork boards in the coffee shops many years ago -- as a place to tell people what we need. Social media is not about what you need. It's about what you can give. Real estate agents are at the bottom of the barrel when it comes to public perception. Frankly, people don’t like us. Social media has not helped our fight to get out of the basement of public opinion for one reason: on the whole, we don’t know how to use it. The common idea is that social media is for telling people about your listings, showcasing your buyers at the closing table, promoting how great you are or how amazing the market is right now. We overuse words like “fantastic,” “unbelievable,” “awesome” and “opportunity." We claim that our own genius sold a house in one day despite location and price. All of that has a place in marketing, but posting about what you need will, eventually, tarnish your br...