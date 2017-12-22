Matterport tours will get ‘Rooomy’ in 2018

Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Virtual staging company Rooomy announced last week a collaboration with 3-D property modeling provider Matterport, who just last month partnered with one of China’s largest real estate agencies. In what seems like a very sensible partnership, Rooomy will offer its virtual staging and 3-D interior design capabilities to Matterport customers, allowing them to curate and experience fully-furnished and decorated homes on their browsers and in sales offices. "We are the market leaders in virtual staging. This new collaboration with Matterport eliminates the many hurdles and extra steps that often come with physical staging and allows buyers and renters to see and feel an optimized rendition of the listing from anywhere,” said Rooomy CEO and co-founder Pieter Aarts, in a release. Rooomy's virtual staging platform allows interior designers, stagers and homeown...