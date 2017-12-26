Historic home doubles as a money-making set for TV shows

You've seen Marjorie Douglas's home but you just didn't know it. Her pristine, three-story 1756 Dutch Colonial in Rockland County, New York, where she lives and runs a production studio, has hosted over 1,800 shoots for various commercials, a few lesser-known movies, and an array of popular TV shows, including Saturday Night Live's "Schmitt's Gay Beer" skit, Showtime's The Affair, Law & Order: SVU, and a number of commercials for household brands like Black and Decker, Butterball and Fisher-Price. "They tell me become a cult thing and it's been played a lot of times," said Douglas with a genteel laugh. The 91-year-young homeowner has been in the television production industry since 1981 when she and her late husband Henry decided to transform their hobby into a full-time business. Before finding what would become the Douglas House, the Douglases had been renting out their previous home in Bergen County, New Jersey, for film and television shoots, something that cam...