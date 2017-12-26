How I attacked real estate tech space and won

Starting a business in the real estate-related tech space is no mean feat, but we're about to introduce you to five entrepreneurs who made it happen. Moderator Constance Freedman (Moderne Ventures) and the speaker panel (Avi Gupta of SmartZip, Zvi Band of Contactually, AdaPia d'Errico of AlphaFlow, Conor McCluskey of BombBomb and Matt Humphrey of LendingHome) discuss the most important aspects of starting a business and, more importantly, lasting. Listen in to hear their stories....