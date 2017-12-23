Secrets to creating a fast-growing company

Nick Morton went from being an endodontist to a bona fide entrepreneur, co-founding holiday-themed apparel company Tipsy Elves. Listen in to hear the inspirational and compelling story of the duo who dropped everything and risked it all to turn a passion project into a full-time business. Hear about the successes (including their experience on Shark Tank) and pitfalls of starting a business, and take away valuable growth strategies that you can apply to your own business....