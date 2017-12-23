What the tech team at Facebook has planned for real estate

Facebook has had an undeniable impact on the real estate industry -- Facebook business pages, targeted advertising and Facebook Live have all given agents the opportunity to connect with clients and leads like never before. So what do the pros at Facebook have planned for us next? Tarun Sharma, solutions engineer at Facebook, took the stage at Inman Connect San Francisco 2017 to share product developments that will make it even easier to integrate with the social media giant....
