Is there a trick to getting application programming interfaces (APIs) right? Jess Martin, co-founder and chief technology officer (CTO) at First says you should always save optimization for later: you want to make wise decisions as you're developing, but don't obsess over performance until you actually see how things perform. Listen in as moderator Tom Flanagan (CTO, The Group Inc) and speaker panelists Martin, Zvi Band (CEO, Contactually) and Chad Gardner (solutions architect/software engineer, Spatial.ai) escort the Inman audience through the world of APIs and real estate tech, and share tips for improving your business (and, by default, your bottom line)....