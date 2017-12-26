"The MLS ... it's the most amazing distribution channel ever. It's so obvious, right? From the outside it seems so obvious, and yet it doesn't always work ... so, why is this?" That's what moderator Marilyn Wilson (Wav Group) asked on stage at Inman Connect San Francisco earlier this year. Listen in to hear the panel (Georgia Perez of Moxi Works, entrepreneur and real estate consultant Josh Lopour, Greg Robertson of W+R Studios) discuss this and other queries, such as: How can MLS promotion and adoption be improved when it comes to rolling out vendor programs? Should there be incentives for doing so? And are MLSs actually helping? ...