Taking control of MLS data protection and distribution

Is it possible to identify the entities who steal and redistribute MLS data? How can the mass of MLS data be better managed and, perhaps, watermarked to prevent it from getting into the wrong hands? What are the best ways for third parties to protect the data on behalf of the broker while still creating efficient ways to move the data around? Do brokers lose control when third parties distribute MLS data? Listen in as moderator Marilyn Wilson (Wav Group) and speakers Chris Bennett (CoreLogic), Lynn Leegard (TrustFunds) and Joel MacIntosh (WolfNet Technologies) discuss these questions and more on the Inman Connect stage....