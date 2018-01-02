Staging tips for real estate agents in any region

Every home is different and unique, with each having a personality of its own. Staging your listing for potential buyers allows them to envision themselves living in your space. When staging a home, it is crucial to understand the space in all its aspects. Feel it out, take note of the age of the home and the area you’re in. Keep your potential buyer in mind, (be it young professionals in the heart of the city or a retiring couple near the coast). Once you have a grasp on these details, the actual staging should be a breeze, and you’ll be able to attract a buyer in no time. Check the tips below specific to the various regions of the U.S. when you’re planning on staging your next listing. Most of these tips are small and simple changes that make a huge difference! Pacific and Mountain Pacific The Pacific states, specifically the Pacific Northwest, is known for its eco-friendly and green building. Some must-haves for staging include upcycling industrial objects i...