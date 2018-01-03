How a marketing app can grow your business

When digital marketing expert Tommie “Traffic” Powers (CEO, Powersolutions Consulting LLC) and long-time friend and real estate agent Nathaniel Crawford (co-founder, Live Exclusively Miami) teamed up, they discovered new strategies for using apps to get eyeballs, downloads and most importantly, new business. Listen in as the pair, along with moderator Laura Monroe (VP of growth and partner collective, Sequel), discuss how they created their own real estate app, and how it changed their business for the better. ...