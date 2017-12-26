What exactly are venture capitalists looking for?

The team, burn rates, cash flow, efficiency in the market -- these are all things venture capitalists (VCs) look at when separating the good deals from the bad. Moderator Constance Freedman (Moderne Ventures) and the session panel (Dave Garland of Second Century Ventures, Rich Boyle of Canaan Partners, Colleen Poynton of Core Innovation Capital, Angela Strange of Andreessen Horowitz, Zak Schwarzman of MetaProp) took the ICSF 2017 stage to go over the process of getting a VC to invest in a company. Listen in to learn what VC's want to see in your business, what makes them want to make a deal, what traits they look for in entrepreneurs, and more. ...