What next gen MLS leaders are doing to thrive amid change

The real estate industry is changing rapidly. What are the next generation of MLS leaders doing to survive and thrive among today's disruptive professional culture and technological innovations? Listen in as moderator Kathy Condon (president and CEO, MLS Property Information Network, Inc.) and speakers Rosemary Scardina (director of MLS and technology, Gulf South Real Estate Information Network), Jason Sanchez (director of MLS and technology, Greater El Paso Association of Realtors) and Dionna Hall (CEO, Realtors of the Palm Beaches and Greater Fort Lauderdale) discuss next steps for the next generation of MLS leaders....