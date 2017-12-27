How to handle volume without sacrificing quality of service

How do you balance exceptional service and high volume? Is there a way to keep all clients happy? If you've not yet mastered this very important part of real estate, you'll want to tune in. Speakers Mark Spain (Mark Spain Real Estate), Alyssa Hellman (Compass South Consulting) and Jay O'Brien (Re/Max Prestige), along with moderator Joseph Rand (Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate), took to the ICSF 2017 stage to share their best tips for maintaining high volume while providing concierge-type service that'll turn your leads into happy repeat customers....