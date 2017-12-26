9 ways to maximize your Facebook real estate marketing

When Colorado real estate agent Mor Zucker was planning her social media strategy, she knew she wanted to write something that she would want to read and share. So she created lifestyle blog The Denver Ear, where she posts about things to do in Denver and pushes those posts to Facebook. “I don’t write about real estate at all,” said the Kentwood Real Estate Realtor at Inman Connect San Francisco’s Indie Broker Summit. Listen in to hear Zucker's best tips for “owning” your relationship with Facebook....