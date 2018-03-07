Another company has entered the iBuyer fray. On Wednesday, tech company BuzzBuzzHome rolled out a feature on its app and website that allows homebuyers to make an initial deposit for a condo in a new development without any paperwork. Launched in 2009, the Toronto-based company previously functioned as a property database that connected buyers looking for a new home with owners and site managers. After announcing that it would soon allow users to make deposits online back in June 2016, BuzzBuzzHome has now unveiled its BuyNow button for the first condo development. Matthew Slutsky, BuzzBuzzHome’s president and co-founder, told Inman that the online payment is a way for those interested in the new development to select their unit, sign the sales agreement, and make the first deposit of $3,000 CAD. The Barra on Queen development, which is managed by Canadian developer Polocorp and whose units start at $319,000 CAD, is currently in pre-construction in Kitchener, Ontario. "Y...