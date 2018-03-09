Matt Harris, managing director at Bain Capital Ventures, focuses on investing in early stage and growth stage financial services companies, including those in the real estate industry. Ten years ago, real estate and technology were anything but complementary, Harris said onstage at Inman Connect New York's Capital Connect. The situation is much different today, and real estate technology has become one of the most lucrative investments a venture capitalist can make. Find out why this shift happened, and what you can look forward to in terms of hot real estate tech investments for the coming year. Watch more sessions from ICNY 18 here. Save My Seat for ICSF Now Email Inman...