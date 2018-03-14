ICNY 18 Marketing: Making the most of a small budget

It’s true that a big idea doesn’t always need a big budget, but a healthy marketing budget is an important key to success for real estate pros. Unfortunately, that budget could take a hit when sales are slow and inventory is low, so you should always have a plan in place for marketing on a lesser dime. Kristin McFeely, a Realtor and team leader with Philly Home Girls Real Estate in Philadelphia, a real estate team with Coldwell Banker Preferred, has built a model based on outside-the-box marketing. “Marketing doesn’t have to cost a fortune,” she said onstage at Inman Connect New York. “Remember, when you buy the leads, those are people who want a real estate agent. But when you cultivate good local content and deliver a consistent message, those people actually want you.” Watch more sessions from ICNY 18 here. Email Inman Save My Seat for ICSF Now...