California Regional MLS gets ‘aggressive’ about expansion

California Regional MLS, the largest multiple listing service in the nation, is getting bigger while sending a message to the industry that more comprehensive data is better for everyone. CRMLS subscribers can submit listings located anywhere in California to the database, but they are required to submit active listings located in the CRMLS service area to the MLS -- unless they send in a seller exclusion form signed by their broker. With that rule in place -- and in line with CRMLS's long-running push for a statewide MLS -- starting May 1, that service area will expand to include nearly four dozen ZIP codes in the Victor Valley, Lake Arrowhead and Big Bear regions in Southern California. CRMLS counts 1,003 members agents and brokers in those regions, or 35 percent of the market, and most already submit their listings to CRMLS. The official service area designation is meant to encourage the stragglers. Ultimately, more complete data means more listing exposure for sellers a...