Residential real estate has experienced a significant amount of change this past decade. There have been seismic shifts in the brokerage landscape, a historic economic upheaval, new rules for title and added scrutiny to the lending process. We, as industry insiders, see these changes firsthand every day. As the CEO and designated broker of a leading real estate company in a robust market, I would encourage my peers to go beyond the actual temperature of the housing market and look at deeper issues: As leaders, what type of governance do we exercise for our industry? How do we want to operate as brokerages or as agents? Are we providing the type of buying experience that today’s consumer seeks? Are we aware of the impact technology is having on our world, and are we ready to adapt our operations to keep pace with that change? What every company's priority should be Satya Nadella, CEO credited with the recent revitalization of Microsoft, said, “There are four ini...