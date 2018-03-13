Thousands of real estate agents rely on Homesnap, a home shopping app and the public face of the real estate industry’s Broker Public Portal national MLS website, to advertise their listings online. The real estate tech platform and mobile app that shares information about homes with consumers and helps agents find leads is adding a new feature — and taking stock of its past work. Homesnap, which generates ad templates for agents and figures out where to place them, is debuting ads across Google along with its existing ad capabilities for Facebook, Instagram and the navigation tool Waze. The lead ads used by Homesnap capture a potential client's contact information and other information like future move dates when they click on an ad. The Google rollout is accompanied by a new ad platform that differentiates between Facebook and Instagram ads instead of lumping them together. Waze ads are out of beta as a full-fledged advertising option. The ad platform is available o...