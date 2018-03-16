Compass CFO out after company’s massive funding round

Compass's recently hired chief financial officer is out, Inman News has learned. Craig Anderson, who joined Compass in September to replace longtime CFO David Snider, "parted ways" with the company on Friday, in part as a result of a $550 million Series E funding round late last year that greatly magnified the company’s scale, and thus necessitated the talents of a CFO with prior experience overseeing the financials of a company of such a size. “Craig was hired before Compass raised $550 million from SoftBank and Fidelity late last year,” a source said under condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss the news. “The Company needs a CFO with experience operating a company at its current scale and beyond. Compass has engaged a search firm to assist in finding a successor CFO.” The move comes three months after Compass received a massive $450 million investment from SoftBank Vision Fund, the collaborative tech investment vehicle launched ...