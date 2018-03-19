Staying on top of real estate trends is crucial for brokerages working to keep their finger on the pulse of the industry. Real estate blogs remain one the industry’s most valuable sources of information, helping brokerages and their agents anticipate changes in the market and build productive habits. Every day, thousands of industry professionals contribute content to blogs covering technology, branding, marketing and housing trends. To help connect brokerages with the thought leaders in their community, we’ve outlined some of the best blogs the industry has to offer, in addition to the nearly-limitless resources you can find right here on Inman. Take a look, and don’t forget to bookmark those that speak to you! For industry insights National Association of Realtors The National Association of Realtors blog is broken down into sections covering technology, the global real estate industry, opinion, economics and day-to-day tips for Realtors. It’s a great resource for ...