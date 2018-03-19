Proxio, TourFactory merge to form Collabra Technology

Sales and marketing software platforms Proxio and TourFactory will merge to form the new company Collabra Technology, the companies announced Monday. Silicon Valley-based Proxio will move to Spokane, Washington, where TourFactory is based. Proxio CEO and co-founder Janet Case will serve as Collabra Technology's CEO. TourFactory founder Anne Sperling will serve as Collabra Technology's chief visionary officer. "Putting the two companies together gives us the size, capacity and reach to take what we've done for the real estate industry and do more than that. It helps us deliver the platform into new industries where it's just as needed as this one," Case told Inman in an interview. The Proxio and TourFactory brands won't disappear. Both companies are keeping their branding and creating a new parent company. The merger closed March 15. The companies declined to disclose the financial terms of the merger. The merger came about after Proxio's and TourFactory's teams discu...