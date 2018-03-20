Is your cash buyer a phony? 4 warning signs

I started my career right out of high school at 19 years old with no college degree, no family name and little understanding of the real estate industry. I lacked a lot of things many took for granted, but what I did have is an entrepreneurial spirit and a good amount of street smarts. For the first few years, few were willing to entrust the largest purchase they will ever make, for most, to an inexperienced kid. I struggled, but I was too hungry and determined to quit. By my early 20s, I found a niche that I was exceedingly interested in and good at: foreclosures. It was the early 90s, and the REO market was less than 2 percent of the overall market in my area. But no one was specializing in it, and I recognized an opportunity. I decided to become the local expert, developed a team (before teams were a thing), and off we went. In such a fast-moving corner of the market, I quickly learned the value of my time, and therefore, how important it was to qualify a “cash” bu...