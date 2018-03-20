Zillow quietly charging big builders for listing exposure

Since 2016, Zillow Group has been tapping into a new revenue stream by charging high-volume builders to post new-home listings on the company's websites, which include Zillow.com and Trulia, the two most popular home search portals, Inman recently learned. To the surprise and dismay of some brokers and agents, this includes agent-represented listings that MLSs and brokers feed directly to Zillow that the company has previously posted for free. The change requires homebuilders (or their agents) with 150 closings per year or more to join Zillow's Promoted Communities advertising program in order for their listings to appear, Zillow told Inman via email. The price for participation is the same for agents representing builders and builders themselves, and the company charges per community, per month. Prices vary based on the location and cost of the community. "I think it's an unsurprising move from Zillow," global real estate tech expert Mike DelPrete told Inman via email. "Especia...