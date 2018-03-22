Why Milan might be the new hot spot for affluent buyers

I spent much of last year with my Inman articles talking about global affluence, how the real estate process works in different countries and how valuable it is for U.S. luxury agents to understand what is happening around the world. I've been in plenty of conversations with U.S. luxury agents where they do an amazing job in "selling" their market and are able to compare it to other U.S. luxury markets. But when I go a step further and explain that the Russians and Europeans are also looking at similar and competitive markets in Italy, France, Spain, Switzerland and other locations, they are often surprised. I saw on realtor.com that just about 25 percent of foreign interest in U.S. housing is coming from Europe. I can assure you that many of those same buyers are also considering non-U.S. markets. And their decision is often not based on traditional needs like proximity to jobs and children. It's a very educated decision. Can you show a worldly view to worldly people? One of ...