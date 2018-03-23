If you ask mortgage lender loanDepot, its new corporate campus is the most exciting thing to hit southern California this year. The campus — for loanDepot’s end-to-end digital lending brand mello — would be run of the mill in Silicon Valley. But for the mortgage industry, it’s certainly unusual. The 8-year-old lender on Wednesday unveiled a 65,000-square-foot campus in Irvine, California for 400 technologists working for mello, its digital lending brand, and mello Home, the home services network the company is building to connect homebuyers who receive loans from loanDepot with real estate agents and soon, contractors and other home service providers. The corporate campus is a few miles away from loanDepot's much more standard office for the financial services industry in Foothill Ranch and the nearby Orange County outposts of Amazon, Google, and SpaceX. It's all open space designed for collaboration, with green and purple pods, 36 miles of visible green and purpl...