Anthony Hsieh founded loanDepot eight years ago, in the depths of the recession. Since then, he’s grown the company to the second-largest nonbank consumer lender in the country. LoanDepot entered what Hsieh called the “iPhone 2” phase of the company this week when it celebrated the launch of a Silicon-Valley style headquarters in Irvine, California, for its digital lending brand mello (Hsieh relishes publicly comparing loanDepot to Apple and other well-known tech giants, and wants his company to be thought of as equally innovative). After marking that milestone, Hsieh, a serial entrepreneur with decades of experience in mortgages and lending, talked to Inman over the phone about competition in lending and what’s next for loanDepot. There’s been news recently about Amazon moving into mortgages. Is that threatening for loanDepot? Those guys are extraordinarily smart, but to build a scaled mortgage company post-financial crisis has been tried by lots of other smart ...