Are you interested in learning not only how to find expired listings but also how to make them yours? If so, you’re going to want to hear what real estate agent Josh Gossard has to say. As a solo agent, Gossard managed to sell 48 homes in the past 12 months and generated over $301,000 in GCI. Many of these sales were a direct result of his prospecting efforts with expireds. Listen to his podcast interview with Pat Hiban below to hear how Gossard got his start in real estate and what he’s doing to succeed in today’s competitive real estate environment. Read on for specifics on Gossard’s methods for finding and getting expired listings. Sources of information on expireds There are quite a few services you can use to get information on expired listings, so don’t feel stuck if you find yourself using a service that you don’t like for one reason or another. Gossard has tried several over the course of his real estate career. Initially, Gossard got his info...