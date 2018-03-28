While many column inches are continuously devoted to millennial homebuyers and their potential as homeowners, the generation that follows is quietly making its mark in the housing market. Generation Z, loosely defined as those who were born after 1995 (which means the oldest are 23 years old), makes up close to 100,000 homeowners in the current market, according to credit agency and global risk provider TransUnion. And their loans were on average $140,000, according to Realtor Magazine. Daren Blomquist, senior vice president of Attom Data Solutions, told Inman he was not surprised by the TransUnion figures given recent research from Attom that revealed the most popular first names of top homebuyers in 2017 were Dylan, Chelsea, Alexandra, Austin and Taylor -- all popular baby names from the mid 1990s, he said. Blomquist said that, anecdotally, he was hearing that Gen Z and younger millennials were receiving financial help from their grandparents, who often have more savings th...