Announcing ICSF’s Indie Broker Summit

More and more real estate agents are choosing to start or join independent real estate brokerages. In a recent NAR study of Realtors, 51 percent identified themselves as being affiliated with an independent company.

But the rise of niche brands coupled with fierce competition from national competitors and thinning profit margins is making it harder to create and sustain a profitable independent business. Those who’ve proven the most successful have identified ways to leverage their indie brand and showcase its unique value proposition in a noisy world.

On Tuesday, July 17 at the Hilton Union Square in San Francisco as part of Inman Connect, independent brokers from across the country will gather for Indie Broker Summit to hear content focused on they can best leverage their indie brands for success.

Moderators Thaddeus Wong of @Properties and Kendyl Young of DIGGS will lead sessions on topical and timely issues facing every indie broker:

Why Do You Exist? Identifying Your Unique Value Proposition

How to Increase Your Margins When Agents Are Taking More and More of the Pie?

Building a Brand Identity When No One Knows Your Name

The Multiplier Effect: Using Agents as Your Brand Extension

Owner & Top Producer: How to Transition Out of Production and Into Leadership

Focusing Your Spend: Referral and Repeat vs. Lead Gen

Building a Brokerage that Supports Teams

Independent brokers will also have the chance to network with their peers in small group roundtable discussions on topics relevant to their brokerage’s market size and reach.

