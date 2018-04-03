Issaquah, Washington, independent brokerage, Thomas L. Macy Real Estate has become part of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate's franchise network. The business, now to be known as Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Macy & Co, launched in 2013 and caters to luxury estates, waterfront properties, new developments and neighborhood homes in the eastern Seattle market. It counts one office and eight agents. Broker-owner Bridget Franklin, who comes from a family of real estate developers, told Inman via email that Issaquah is one of the hottest markets on the eastern side of Seattle. "Being within the vicinity of both Costco and Amazon headquarters has brought an influx of relocation buyers," she said. "We’ve also experienced an increase in first-time buyers and millennials, and witnessed the development of a thriving condo market." BHGRE's cultural values mirrored those of her own brokerage, said Franklin. "Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate did not have a...