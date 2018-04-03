The flat-fee brokerage Purplebricks has already been growing rapidly, expanding from the United Kingdom to Australia and then California in the past four years, all with its eyes on America's biggest metro real estate market, the Greater New York City area. Now Purplebricks has officially launched in the Big Apple, nearly three months ahead of schedule, after securing $177 million equity investment in late March. The tech-enabled brokerage, which charges U.S. sellers a flat fee of $3,200 to list their homes, opened for business in the New York metro area April 3. Originally the company had said its service would be live in New York by June 30. “We wanted to be in front of peak selling season. We’re in a position to launch now and it’s advantageous to build brand awareness and consideration in advance of peak selling season,” Purplebricks U.S. CEO Eric Eckardt told Inman. The New York launch is across New York City and in nearly a dozen surrounding counties in the stat...