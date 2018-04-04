New York real estate firms can’t help but get a slice of booming Boston market

Growing tech scene and cutting-edge health care and biotech industries are attracting buyers from around the country
by Staff Writer
Today 9:41 A.M.

Three big New York players — Douglas Elliman, Compass and Engel & Völkers — have been quietly growing their presence in Boston over the past month to take advantage of a market increasingly known for being grounds for tech, innovation and luxury lifestyle offerings. Engel & Völkers just set up three new shops on Boston's South Shore after Sheri Sibley franchised her company, Vantage Point Realty, with the brand. Her company's offices will now be known as Engel & Völkers Duxbury, Engel &  Völkers Norwell and Engel & Völkers Plymouth after their respective Boston neighborhoods. At the same time, Douglas Elliman, whose acquisition of Boston brokerage Otis & Ahearn closed in February, is bringing on some major players from the local market. Compass, meanwhile, is about to open its fifth office in the greater Boston area, the latest in Wellesley, Massachusetts, which was named the seventh wealthiest city in the U.S. by the American Community Survey. ...

Article image credited to Mohit Singh on Unsplash