5 ways to show a little love to your database

Many real estate agents talk about and talk up their database, especially how big it is. But what do they actually do with it? Too often, I see agents simply using their database in no more effective manner than a digital letterbox dropper, to inform clients of their latest listing or sale. I've always been a firm believer that the most clever use of your database is simply fostering genuine long-term relationships. You might not close a sale, but you start a relationship — a relationship that can be strengthened through your database. At my brokerage, we focus on creating a rich profile of every client that goes way beyond a name and number to include, for example, information about the children, pets and hobbies. The more information your database holds, the more powerful it can be. With a rich database in place and examples from other service-based industries, a good agent will develop a communication strategy that provides opportunities to stay in touch with clients bef...