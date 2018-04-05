Outstanding first mortgage balances reached $8.8 trillion in February as debt barreled ever closer to an all-time high of $9 trillion tallied in 2008, in the midst of the housing crisis.
With foreclosures at a 10-year low, a good case can be made to take a look at strict lending standards that may be doing more harm than good.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury last Friday closed at 2.38 percent, and today trades at 2.37 percent. So nothing happened this week. Hah. It is worth time-tracking this week’s events versus markets, an excellent illustration of what markets care about and do not.
First, the good news: The economy is doing so well that the Federal Reserve will increase the cost of money by 0.25 percent on March 15, up to the 0.75 percent-1.00 percent range. All Fed officials have been on the same page, rare unanimity.
Last week was quiet, eh? In financial markets — that was certainly so, as the great freeze continues. The mortgage-driving 10-year T-note stayed in a band 2.14-2.21 percent (too tight to call it a “range”), leaving mortgages unchanged near 4.00 percent.