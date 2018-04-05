Outstanding first mortgage balances nearing recession-era levels

Equifax report shows mortgage debt nearing all-time highs. But an expert cautions not to worry.
by Staff Writer
Today 9:35 A.M.

Outstanding first mortgage balances reached $8.8 trillion in February as debt barreled ever closer to an all-time high of $9 trillion tallied in 2008, in the midst of the housing crisis.

Article image credited to suphakit73 / Shutterstock.com