When Toy Story was released in theaters in 1995, it proved two things that changed the course of children’s cinema for the next 20 years and beyond: first, that it’s possible to create a feature-length film using entirely digital animation; and second, that crafting deeply resonant stories about jealousy, loss and other coming-of-age issues is central to making films that are memorable well beyond their technological achievements.

Matthew Luhn worked on that film at Pixar in addition to several more classics — both Toy Story sequels, Monsters Inc. and Monsters University, Finding Nemo, Cars and Ratatouille, to name-drop a few. His achievements as both an animator and story artists helped shape the heroes that some of us grew up with (and some of us watched kids grow up with), and he knows what it takes to build a believable leader from scratch.

Matthew Luhn will share that knowledge with agents and brokers who want to carve their own paths in the market as the keynote speaker at Inman Connect San Francisco at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 18.

We are each the hero of our own story — but not everybody becomes a leader.

What are the characteristics that help a story’s heroic journey from average to great?

How do those heroes learn to innovate along the way, dealing with problems in the moment so they can reach the eventual goal?

Is that goal what the hero believed it would be at the beginning of the journey?

How has the hero applied what he or she has learned throughout the process?

There are strong parallels between leadership in business and real estate and the ideal story hero. With his behind-the-scenes insights and knowledge, Luhn is exactly the person to draw those parallels and infuse new inspiration into your own leadership style — guaranteed to help freshen up your business approach and reach new levels of work achievements. He’ll be explaining exactly what real estate agents and brokers can draw from Pixar’s legendary storytelling process, and it’s only happening at Inman Connect San Francisco on Wednesday morning.

