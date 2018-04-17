How one luxury brokerage is turning Instagram likes into sales

In 2017, Hamptons-based Bespoke Real Estate made over $90M from sales that stemmed from Instagram
by Staff Writer
Today 10:49 A.M.

Power up your Indie Brokerage
Don't miss our Indie Broker Summit SF, July 17, 2018

Learn More

There are many fans of what some call “real estate porn” — luxury homes with a one-of-a-kind design, extravagant features, sweeping landscapes and hefty price tags. Instagram is the perfect platform for this kind of content, and you’ll find many real estate agents and enthusiasts alike building impressive followings based on these envy-inducing photos and the imagined lifestyle around them.

Article image credited to Ink Drop / Shutterstock