There are many fans of what some call “real estate porn” — luxury homes with a one-of-a-kind design, extravagant features, sweeping landscapes and hefty price tags. Instagram is the perfect platform for this kind of content, and you’ll find many real estate agents and enthusiasts alike building impressive followings based on these envy-inducing photos and the imagined lifestyle around them.
Real estate video production has become a staple in the high-end property market, and agents who showcase properties best — both win and sell listings. Captivating images and quality storytelling resonate with buyers and can create a connection to the property before they set foot on the grounds.
“We started our career in the Hamptons,” explains Zach Vichkinsky. “Once we fell in love with the natural beauty of the Hamptons and the fantastic real estate, we instantly always knew that this would be a great market for us.”
Both in their early 30s, the Vichinsky brothers have tapped into the art of understanding and attracting luxury real estate consumers with a multifaceted approach — a combination of creative marketing, savvy business and relationship-building — that led the firm to $400 million in sales volume last year and the ability to ignore anything under that $10 million mark.