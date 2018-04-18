Eli Manning sets new record with $3.55M Hoboken condo sale

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is moving on… from his New Jersey condo that is. And while his days of breaking records on the field may be nearing an end, he’s got a new record to boast about.

The two-time Super Bowl MVP sold his three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom condo on the Hoboken waterfront for a record-setting $3.55 million, confirmed Courtenay Batcha, an agent at Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, who represented the buyer along with his partner Ingrid Hart.

Located on the southeast corner of the Hudson Tea Building at 1500 Hudson Ave., the condo was created by combining three separate units in the building, which led to its massive 3,555 square feet.

“The attention to detail and the architectural design in bringing these three condos together was extraordinary and it’s a rare loft style property, meaning you have 13-foot ceilings throughout,” Batcha said. “You really can’t compare the design to anything that I’ve seen.”

If you couple that size with the extraordinary location — just a short walk to the ferry or a bus line that brings you into Manhattan — you’ve got a unique property, so it’s no surprise the sale broke the previous record of $3.3 million, which was set back in 2015, according to The New York Post.

“If you’re looking for a comparable, you can’t find a comparable that’s 3,500 square feet in a doorman building right on the water in such a fantastic location,” Batcha added.

The home was originally listed for $5.2 million back on May 20, 2015, but buyers took a pass at that price. Eventually it was sold on April 16. The condo was listed by Lisa Poggi and Neal Sroka of Douglas Elliman, according to Streeteasy.

Manning, along with his wife and three children, moved out of the condo and into a $4.7 million home in Summit, New Jersey in 2014 and recently purchased a waterfront mansion in Quogue, in the Hamptons for $8.5 million.

Email Patrick Kearns