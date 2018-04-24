Inman Announces the First Round of Sponsors for ICSF18

Inman Group® announced 34 companies that will be sponsoring Inman Connect in San Francisco, July 17 – 20, 2018. With new imperatives and a changing technological landscape, some 4,000 growth-minded real estate professionals will convene in San Francisco for education and engagement, and to elevate the industry as a whole. The sponsors and exhibitors that join them offer product demos, learning labs and solutions that can help them achieve their goals. The lineup of speakers and workshops at this year’s event affirm the industry’s overall focus on providing superior value and improving the experience — with keynotes by thought leaders from both in and outside real estate. “Everyone who attends Connect is here to learn and to make business happen,” said Brad Inman, Publisher. “Our sponsors rise to the occasion, with innovative and thoughtful ways to help agents better serve their clients.” For more information on sponsorship and/or exhibitor opportunities at Inman Connect, please contact sales@inman.com. Sponsors will include:

Diamond Sponsor

RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, real estate industry visionaries who still lead the Denver-based global franchisor today. RE/MAX is recognized as one of the leading real estate franchise companies, with the most productive sales force in the industry and a global reach of more than 100 countries and territories.

Platinum Sponsor

The Coldwell Banker brand is the original real estate “start up.” Founded in 1906 by entrepreneurs Colbert Coldwell and Benjamin Banker, Coldwell Banker changed the way people bought and sold homes, ultimately becoming one of the most trusted real estate brands in the world. Today, Coldwell Banker is continuously recognized for innovation and leadership across 3,000 offices in 49 countries.

Gold Sponsors

CINC is the leading provider of web-based real estate marketing and CRM software for elite agents and teams across North America. The CINC solution includes: a consumer website that integrates with local MLS data; a complete CRM platform that allows real estate agents to nurture clients and monitor their business; and access to three mobile apps.

Realtor.com® is the trusted resource for home buyers, sellers and dreamers, offering the most comprehensive source of for-sale properties, among competing national sites, and the information, tools and professional expertise to help people move confidently through every step of their home journey. It pioneered the world of digital real estate 20 years ago, and today helps make all things home simple, efficient and enjoyable. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [NASDAQ: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc. under a perpetual license from the National Association of REALTORS®. For more information, visit realtor.com®.

SetSchedule is the technology innovator revolutionizing real-estate business development by filling realtor’s calendars with a targeted stream of real, interested local buyer and sellers, not a list of leads. The multi-patented matching engine leverages AI-powered predictive data, insider market insights and automated marketing software tools to deliver the right opportunities, appointments and valuable insights to close the deal.

Silver Sponsors

Adwerx revolutionizes localized online marketing for real estate. With a focus on retargeting, Adwerx is committed to helping agents get the tools and know-how they need to stay top-of-mind in their local markets, and automates digital advertising for brokerages to delight the seller and increase agent satisfaction. Adwerx was ranked #173 on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for 2017 and has been an Inman Innovator Award nominee for its advertising technology.

BoomTown is a software platform designed to generate, manage, and run your business better. We combine world-class lead generation, CRM technology, consumer-facing websites, and success management into one package. With a decade of research into what drives success, there's a reason why 30k+ of the industry's best professionals choose us.

The approximately 118,000 independent sales professionals in over 8,000 offices spanning 80 countries/territories in the CENTURY 21® System live their mission everyday: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and being obsessed with better, the CENTURY 21 brand is helping its affiliated brokers/agents be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals.

OpenToClose is revolutionizing the Open House Experience by acquiring buyers and connecting them directly to open house agents on our cloud-based platform. Using our proprietary technology we are reimagining the traditional model by focusing on experience, communication, and coordination for your open house. All of this is done at ZERO per lead cost to the Real Estate Agents.

Positive customer feedback is an agent’s most powerful marketing tool. RateMyAgent is a full service online marketing platform that allows agents to collect reviews and easily share them online. Taking sharing to new heights is Promoter - a digital marketing tool by RateMyAgent that converts your reviews into digital ads and then displays them across the web. RateMyAgent supports great agents and helps them take control of their online profile.

Bronze Sponsors

Our mission at Agent Image is to be the best real estate website design and digital marketing company in the world. By offering dynamic web consulting and design studio services, we combine beauty and functionality while addressing your unique marketing needs and goals through customizable website design packages. Whether you’re a new agent, or a well established real estate professional, let our 19 years of experience help elevate your business. For more information visit agentimage.com.

All The Leads provides a complete system and marketing automation for probate nationwide. NO contracts and the system includes: training, leads, proven letters, a custom CRM, weekly coaching calls, monthly role play calls and more. You can automate it all with their mail and call services on a per lead basis.

BoxBrownie.com is a revolutionary cloud based “one-stop-shop” for Realtors who want to turbo-charge their marketing. Including 3D renders, virtual staging, floor plans and basic image edits – BoxBrownie.com has your property marketing covered!

Chetu is a full-service software development provider with experience in real estate and property management technologies, including customer relationship management (CRM) systems, analytics platforms, marketing automation tools, plus mobile applications with virtual and augmented reality features. Chetu’s real estate developers have expertise integrating MLS and IDX data while adhering to all regulatory standards. For more information visit Chetu.com.

Chime is a powerful all-in-one real estate platform built for top producing teams and agents to launch marketing campaigns, track your leads, build your customer relationships and manage your team seamlessly from your mobile phone or laptop. Now you can boost your business with just one tool.

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX) is a leading property information, analytics and services provider. The company's combined public, contributory and proprietary data sources include over 4.5 billion records spanning more than 50 years. The company helps clients identify and manage growth opportunities, improve performance and mitigate risk. For more information visit www.corelogic.com.

EXIT’s state-of-the-art technology including the Expert Marketing Suite™ featuring Smart Sign™ Geolocation lead generation, and Mobile Business Cards™ give agents an edge. MIND-SET Training Systems offer hands-on, interactive training. All this, plus single-level residuals and an incredible corporate culture. Prime franchise and regional territories available across the US and Canada.

As part of the Finance of America family of companies, Finance of America Commercial provides rental term loans and fix-and-flip lines of credit to residential real estate investors across the country, helping borrowers overcome traditional financing hurdles and build long-term wealth through real estate investment. For more information, visit www.foacommercial.com.

Imbrex is the global MLS that rewards users for contributing listings and incentivizes the community for curating the platform. It’s built on a blockchain and because of its decentralized design, users maintain control of their data. Imbrex offers the first cost-effective approach to listing exposure and accessibility, where users worldwide can search, view, and get compensated for listing data.

Inside Real Estate is a real estate solutions company that provides lead generation, website, and CRM solutions through an all-in-one platform—the kvCore Platform. Inside Real Estate acts as a technological partner and aims to transform the real estate industry by helping teams embrace a modern, scalable system that boosts efficiency and revenues. For more information, visit insiderealestate.com.

Local Logic collects and shares location characteristics to assist prospective buyers – and real estate professionals – in finding just the right spot. Scores ranging from walkability, nearby transit and even street sound levels paint a virtual picture of the location before even setting foot on the property.

Lucidpress is a brand management platform for brokers, and a design tool for agents. It solves the age-old marketing issues of off-brand collateral and design bottlenecks by empowering agents to easily customize and distribute marketing materials all on their own (without messing with the brand). Lucidpress supports over 4 million customers worldwide with lockable, web-based marketing templates, data import, brand asset management, and much more.

The award wining magicplan app lets you create floor plans simply by taking pictures. No need to measure or draw—in a few minutes, you can map a house and millions of plans have been created with magicplan. Floor plans maximize the chances of finding a buyer. Listings with floor plans attract more visits and sell faster.

Nextdoor is the private social network for you, your neighbors and your community. With Nextdoor’s new real estate product, agents can join the conversation to ensure they’re known as the neighborhood expert where local word of mouth is happening today.

offrs.com predicts future home listings using predictive analytics and artificial intelligence. Over 5,000 real estate agents leverage our Smart Data and Marketing platform to generate listings and grow their sphere.

For over 25 years, On The Move has been perfecting their complete rental truck program to benefit their real estate clients. Real estate agents love the sleek design of their trucks and the exclusive truck features offered on On The Move’s trucks. They will work with you to find the perfect vehicle for your real estate business.

Pearl Certification is a marketing tech company that grows business for brokers and their agents. Our platform and generated content provide market differentiation, network referrals, and remarketing opportunities to agents, contractors, and builders. Pearl’s core value proposition is an inexpensive home certification that includes an Appraisal Addendum and can increase home value by an average of 5%.

ReferralExchange’s Referral Network creates great real estate experiences between agents and customers. ReferralExchange matches clients outside of your area, price point or property type with three great agents, handles all paperwork/tracking, and pays a 25% referral fee at closing. We utilize a curated network of 23,000+ agents to ensure that clients are matched to agents who fit their specific needs.

An Inman Innovator Award Finalist and a Swanepoel Top 20 Trendsetter, Revaluate researches, follows and analyzes prospects, telling top 10 agents, teams and brands in both real estate and mortgage who is most likely to move in the next 3-6 months.

Ruby® Receptionists is the only live remote receptionist service dedicated to creating real, meaningful connections with callers—building trust and helping you win business. Delight your English and Spanish-speaking callers and enjoy a comprehensive suite of features at a fraction of the cost of an onsite receptionist!

ShowingTime is the real estate industry’s leading showing management and market reporting technology provider. Used by MLSs, associations, offices and agents, its showing management products take inefficiencies out of the appointment scheduling process, while its market stats tools help subscribers generate interactive, easy-to-use local market reports.

Unibind is Peleman Industries’ product group specialized in the design, manufacture and distribution of document and photo presentation solutions. We produce a revolutionary range of enterprise and photo products thanks to over 30 years of research, development and worldwide client feedback. Our unique products enhance and elevate marketing and communications for business, government and education enterprises.

Vacasa, the largest vacation rental management company in the United States, manages more than 8,000 properties. By leveraging industry-leading marketing and technology, Vacasa helps second homeowners maximize their revenue while ensuring guests experience world-class vacations.

ZipperAgent is an artificial intelligence driven real estate sales, marketing and transaction platform, integrating all aspects of a REALTOR's® business. Simple to use, it features mobile CRM, IDX Sites, landing pages, property alerts, visitor behavior capture, lead nurturing and more. The mobile app helps agents provide better service, increase revenue, streamline work and reduce cost.

Inman Connect in San Francisco will take place at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square from July 17-20, 2018.

