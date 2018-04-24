Real estate daily market update: April 24, 2018

We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.
Most recent market news
Tuesday, April 24
- The average 30-year fixed-mortgage rate is 4.47 percent, an increase of 11 basis points over the last seven days. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 4.33 percent.
- The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 3.88 percent, up 13 basis points over the last week.
News from earlier this week
Monday, April 23
If it were only about the money, every agent would always be with the lowest cost brokerage
The relationship an agent has with their firm and with the leader makes the difference READ MORE
- The average 30-year fixed-mortgage rate is 4.41 percent, up 6 basis points since the same time last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 4.33 percent.
- The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 3.81 percent, up 6 basis points over the last week.
Comments
Related Articles
All the latest real estate market news.
All the latest real estate market news.
All the latest real estate market news.
All the latest real estate market news.