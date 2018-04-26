Corcoran lands 'Million Dollar Listing NY' star Steve Gold

Million Dollar Listing New York star Steve Gold and his team, Gold Realty, have a new home. The famed real estate agent is joining Corcoran after Town Residential ceased its resale and leasing operations, Corcoran confirmed in an email.

“I am grateful for everything Town enabled me to achieve; growing my business and developing an expertise in the luxury real estate market,” Gold said in a statement. “Now, I am very excited about joining Corcoran and the enormous opportunity it presents for achieving even greater accomplishments.”

Gold — whose move was first reported in The New York Post — added that his team has been dedicated to creating deep and meaningful relationships with clients over the years and now, with Corcoran brand behind him, he’ll be even better suited to serve his clients. He praised Corcoran’s management and marketing team and its advanced tech platforms.

Gold has sold more than $500 million in residential sales over the last five years, according to Corcoran and gained notoriety as one of New York’s top agents on the popular Bravo reality TV show, Million Dollar Listing New York.

The former model-turned-agent boasts more than a decade of experience in the sale of luxury properties. He’ll bring with him his seven-person team.

“Having [Gold] and his team join Corcoran is a wonderful turn of events,” Corcoran CEO Pamela Liebman said in a statement. “We had the opportunity to create a home at Corcoran for Steve where he will be able to transition his business to a new level of success.”

“The ongoing transformations in the real estate industry and today’s market has led to many changes; changes in how we conduct business, how brands communicate and how agents operate in many new ways,” she added.

Dana Power is also landing at Corcoran, the company announced. In the past year at Town Residential, Power put more than $100 million into contract.

“[Power] is a powerhouse agent who does incredible business without breathing a word of it to anyone,” Liebman said. “Her discretion, sharp mind and incredible connections in the Manhattan real estate industry are an amazing asset to her clients.”

Power will bring her downtown Manhattan luxury listings to Corcoran, including a penthouse at 129 Lafayette Street, which will be listed with Corcoran for $16.95 million. She called leaving Town Residential, her home of eight years, a bittersweet moment.

“I am incredibly grateful for my time there and everyone who I met along the way; they all became part of my family,” Power said in a statement. “When choosing another firm, it was very important for me to feel a strong sense of culture and integrity within the company, as well as a respected brand that would resonate with high-profile clients.”

Since Town Residential’s announcement last week, former agents from the firm have made high-profile shifts. Ryan Fitzpatrick also moved to Corcoran and Dan Marrello will join Compass next month, according to The Real Deal.

Brokers formerly with Town Residential are entitled to keep their exclusive listings and the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) is working to ensure that all listings are transferred in accordance with with the group’s Universal Co-Brokerage Agreement.

“We are in communication with Town regarding an orderly transition for the REBNY members affected by the closing of its residential resale operations,” REBNY President John Banks said in a statement.

Email Patrick Kearns