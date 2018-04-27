We’re focusing on how agents and brokerages can all move Faster, Better, Together this July at Inman Connect San Francisco. Not got your ticket yet? Buy it here, and remember that Select members get a $100 discount. Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy those tickets together too. Just contact us to find out more.

An independent broker is the ultimate entrepreneur. There’s no marketing structure or game plan to follow when you decide to strike out on your own — your ability to gain a foothold and keep it in your marketplace will depend on your skills, your abilities, your brains and your willpower.

Register now

That’s a very exciting place to be career-wise, but it’s also pretty scary. There’s no backup if you fail, no deep pockets or established brand that’s going to save you from disaster. “A lot of other business-owners can fall on their faces a number of times and still get back up because someone else is paying for it,” explained Thad Wong, co-founder of Chicago’s @properties. “A lot of these indies can’t afford to stumble like that.”

And that’s not the only challenge — indie brokerages also have to develop a differentiation in the market that’s affordable. They have to recruit and retain agents. They have to negotiate and leverage their connection with the local community. And they have to navigate these issues alone.

That is, unless they’re savvy enough to be attending the Indie Broker Summit at Inman Connect San Francisco on Tuesday, July 17, where Wong will be moderating the speakers and sessions. The conference takes place from July 17 through 20 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square and features a week of networking, education, inspiration and fun.

Register now

“I think that it’s harder for an indie broker to develop a differentiation in the market that’s affordable,” Wong noted. “Most of the big differentiators cost a lot of money, whether it’s a big advertising-and-marketing program or software solutions. Going to a place like Inman Connect, where there’s a lot of innovation and forward-thinking put forward, you’ll find a solution you can use — or you’ll see something you can change and develop and make your own.”

Hear how other indie brokers are navigating the real estate landscape and decide what will (and won’t) work for you. People who have faced the same challenges that you’re facing will be on stage talking about how they’ve solved them, and you’ll walk away with plenty of actionable tactics you can implement immediately to help your brokerage thrive.

Don’t miss your opportunity to learn from the best indie brokers in the business. Reserve your place in the audience and then head to Inman Connect San Francisco on Tuesday, July 17.

Register now

Thinking of getting your product in front of thousands of real estate professionals at Connect? We can make that happen for you. For sponsorship opportunities please reach out to sales@inman.com for more information.

Email Inman