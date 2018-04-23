Connect The ICSF Sessions: Capital Connect

We’re focusing on how agents and brokerages can all move Faster, Better, Together this July at Inman Connect San Francisco. Not got your ticket yet? Buy it here, and remember that Select members get a $100 discount. Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy those tickets together too. Just contact us to find out more.

Want to know what’s going on in any business or industry? An investigative journalist would tell you to “follow the money” — figure out who’s spending how much on what, who’s battening down hatches for stormy weather, and what it all means for your own business.

Inman is dedicating an entire morning to exploring real estate capital at a bird’s-eye level: It’s called Capital Connect, and you’ll hear from Silicon Valley investors and the up-and-coming (and established) tech companies that are vying for customers and funding. Whether you’re an active market participant or an agent or broker who keeps tabs on what’s happening in order to perfect your own business decisions, you’re bound to hear something useful (and interesting!) on stage at Capital Connect.

Inman’s Capital Connect programming is the latest addition to the buffet of education and networking that’s available for attendees of Inman Connect San Francisco, July 17 through 20 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square. And in true Inman fashion, we’re saving the best for last, so stick around until Friday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to noon, in order to experience everything Capital Connect will offer.

You will learn:

What the view from Silicon Valley (and the real estate investing landscape in general) looks like right now

Which real estate disruptors really have their feet under them and just might be coming for some of your market share

How the most innovative companies in real estate are using predictive analytics

A rundown of the companies that are gearing up to dismantle the old residential real estate model

Which real estate companies are getting the mega financing to become the next unicorns

How analytics and artificial intelligence are affecting real estate investor decisions

What you need to know about cryptocurrency in 10 minutes

Whether shared equity really works to get new buyers into homes

Who’s buying, who’s selling and who’s looking: The latest in merger-and-acquisition trends

… And much more!

Capital Connect will be capped with a town-hall session where you’ll synthesize what you just learned and figure out the best ways to apply it to your business — whatever that may be. But don’t make the mistake of leaving before you hear what the biggest, brightest minds in real estate capital have to say about the landscape; it’s happening just once on Friday morning at Inman Connect San Francisco.

And don’t forget that Capital Connect is already included in your Full Conference ICSF ticket, but if you’re just looking to attend only Capital Connect, tickets are limited, but still available.

